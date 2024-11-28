Police pursuit of stolen car ends with crash in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, officials say

A police pursuit of a stolen car ended with a crash in Bucks County Thursday night, police said.

Lower Makefield police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the Polo Run apartments. When officers arrived at the scene, the car, which police have said was stolen, drove off. Officers pursued the car and put down spike strips in Morrisville, which caused the stolen car to hit an SUV, according to police.

Seven people in the SUV were checked out for their injuries but none needed to go to the hospital, police said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was taken into custody, police said.