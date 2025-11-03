This Pennsylvania school district could cease operations in January if state budget isn't passed

A Bucks County superintendent is warning that it could cease all operations in January if the Pennsylvania budget crisis isn't resolved. Monday marked 126 days without an approved Pennsylvania budget.

In a letter to parents Monday afternoon, the Morrisville superintendent says the district may be forced to temporarily suspend all school operations on Jan. 30 unless the Pennsylvania legislature passes a budget.

"We just don't have the financial ability to withstand a long budget holdout like we're experiencing right now," Dr. Andrew Doster, the superintendent of the Morrisville School District, said.

The halt would include all in-person and virtual instruction, transportation, athletics, food and support services.

Doster said the 850-student school district relies on state funding for more than half its operating budget. In recent months, it has delayed payments and frozen expenses to try to extend how much time schools can hold on.

"The challenges of a smaller school district are greater," Doster said. "We don't have the funds to sustain ourselves like a larger, wealthier district could."

Doster said that in a meeting with staff, he reviewed the 60-day notification requirement for any layoffs — something that is quickly approaching.

"So 60 days before January 29th is actually Thanksgiving day," Doster said. "So they were told today that if we hit the point where we have to plan on that, then they would receive a written notice from the district that week of Thanksgiving, early in that week."

The district is planning to host two assemblies to discuss what could potentially happen, but the superintendent admits he worries this could be a distraction.

"I'm incredibly concerned because school is a place where students are supposed to feel safe," Doster said.

The school board will meet again on Nov. 19 to discuss short-term strategies. For now, parents are urged to contact legislators and encourage them to pass a budget sooner rather than later.

Morrisville is not the only district struggling during the Pennsylvania budget stalemate, which has lasted more than 100 days.

n Delaware County, William Penn School District's board of directors said last week that their system will not be able to operate past January without state funding, and some preschool operators in Philadelphia have said they may have to shut down if they don't receive money soon.