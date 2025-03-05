Police in Philadelphia suburbs make break in case after vandals uprooted trees from park

Moore's Lake Park, more commonly known as the Hollow, is a popular place in Prospect Park where people walk their dogs, go jogging and play sports. But something is missing.

CBS Philadelphia

Police said someone ripped seven to 10 young trees out of the ground and threw them into Stoney Creek on Sunday.

"It's a shame that someone would do such a horrible act," Prospect Park resident Frank Malvestuto said.

Now, detectives have made a break in the case. Police chief Dave Madonna said a juvenile has confessed to being involved.

"We have a few more to speak to," Madonna said.

Madonna said the borough could either charge him with criminal mischief or allow him to avoid charges by volunteering to re-plant the trees.

The now destroyed saplings were among 170 trees and shrubs planted on Nov. 23, 2024, to beautify the park, according to Prospect Park borough councilman Paul K. Johnson. It was the result of a collaboration between the Borough of Prospect Park, Delaware County Conservation District and Darby Creek Valley Association.

CBS Philadelphia

The plants were donated by 10 Million Trees Partnership, a nonprofit that aims to plant 10 million trees in Pennsylvania by 2025. The goal is to create a cleaner environment and improve quality of life.

Frank Malvestuto's 18-year-old son, Angelo Malvestuto, a senior at Interboro High School and member of the National Honor Society, was among 40 volunteers who planted the trees.

"When I heard about it, I was really disappointed, because I knew how much effort everyone put in and time and all the hard work that it took," Angelo Malvestuto said.