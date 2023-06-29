Man taken to hospital after injured by falling tree in Montgomery County
TOWAMECIN TOWNSHIP, PA. (CBS) -- A man was taken to the hospital in Mongomery County Thursday after a small tree fell on him, according to police.
The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on a property near Rampart Lane and Pheasant Hill Road in Towamencin Township.
When rescue crews arrived, they transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment. There has been no word on his condition.
