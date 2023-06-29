Watch CBS News
Local News

Man taken to hospital after injured by falling tree in Montgomery County

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

TOWAMECIN TOWNSHIP, PA. (CBS) -- A man was taken to the hospital in Mongomery County Thursday after a small tree fell on him, according to police. 

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on a property near Rampart Lane and Pheasant Hill Road in Towamencin Township.

When rescue crews arrived, they transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment. There has been no word on his condition. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 4:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.