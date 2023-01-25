Montgomery County salon helping Eagles fans nail the perfect look for victory

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County salon is helping Eagles fans nail the perfect look for victory.

Nail techs at Omni Organic in Plymouth Meeting know their Eagles-crazed clients are the best fans in the NFL.

Workers at the salon have painted the town green – literally.

"We've definitely noticed an uptick in clients requesting Eagles green," Chau Klink, the owner Omni Organic Nails, said.

Omni Organic is known for its nail art.

Klink says customers have been clamoring for her detailed designs.

"We did the French on a few nails and we're doing the Eagle bird on her middle finger and the Eagles logo on her ring finger," Klink said.

A regular manicure at Omni Organic costs about $20 for a full set. But if you want detailed designs like over here those costs about $20 per nail.

"I am getting gel with the Eagles on it," customer Jill Abrams said.

Abrams, of Plymouth Meeting, is happy to show off her nails.

"I like the logo," she said.

Just one nail can take 20 minutes to paint, but the owner says they are symbols of Philadelphia pride.

"In the past, we've always been the underdog and it feels nice to be the team to beat this year," Klink said.

And when the Eagles do well, so does her business.

"It's great because everyone's so happy and excited and it's great for the city. You feel it gives positive energy," Klink said.

She's hoping for a repeat from 2018.

"Five years ago when we were in the Super Bowl, we were inundated with so many Eagle manicures so I anticipate that this time around," Klink said.