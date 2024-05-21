Police and first responders honored in Montgomery County for their care in the community

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Many first responders were honored Tuesday by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office for how they cared for the community.

Norristown Police Officers Edward Butterworth and Matthew Walsh were honored for their lifesaving work on Labor Day 2023. That is when they rescued a 12-year-old girl and her father after their truck drove into the Schuylkill River. Butterworth stripped off his gear and ran in the water.

"I have no water training at all," he said. "No lifeguarding, except just being around water all my life from boating to jet skiing to everything."

However, Butterworth was able to pull the girl and her father to safety. He was one of nearly 50 officers and civilians honored by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office for saving lives, fighting crime and comforting victims. Walsh said he was overcome with gratitude.

"It's a very sobering experience, it's very overwhelming you could say," Walsh said. "I'm not used to something like this."

The stage was packed with officers from Cheltenham Police, Philadelphia Police and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau for their investigation of a monthlong murder-for-hire plot last April. That's when beloved elementary school teacher Rachel King was shot and killed while in a Montgomery County Dunkin' drive-thru with her young son in the back seat. Her mother stood and applauded Cheltenham Lieutenant Andrew Snyder and others who helped solve her daughter's case.

"While somber, it is good we're able to bring some closure to the victim's family in this case," Snyder said.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said he hopes the public can appreciate all first responders.

"I hope that the public will celebrate the folks that do this work every day," Steele said.