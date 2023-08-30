Suspects in Philadelphia teacher Rachel King murder-for-hire plot held for trial: DA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The two people charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot that killed a beloved Philadelphia teacher were held for trial in a Montgomery County courtroom Tuesday, authorities said.

Julie Jean of Elkins Park and Zakkee Alhakim of Philadelphia are facing murder and conspiracy charges in the death of Rachel King, a mother and a teacher at Grover Cleveland Elementary School in the city's Tioga section.

Preliminary hearing held today before MDJ Price in the murder of Rachel King at the Cheltenham Dunkin’ drive thru in April. All charges held, including First-Degree Murder, against defendants Julie Jean and Zakkee Alhakim. — Montgomery County DA (@MontcopaDA) August 29, 2023

Police and prosecutors said on April 11, King was stopped at a Dunkin' drive-thru in Cheltenham Township while driving her son to violin practice.

There, police claim Alhakim got out of his car, walked up to King's vehicle and fired multiple times. Her son was in the backseat.

At an April news conference, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Alhakim had a map showing where King lived saved to his phone. They believe Jean was having an affair with King's boyfriend, but after the relationship was broken off, Jean kept messaging the two. Eventually a court granted a Protection From Abuse Order against Jean.

"I've seen a lot of horrible and even horrific homicides, evil homicides in my nearly 30 years of doing this as a prosecutor," Steele said in April. "And suffice it to say, I am struggling with this one, where a truly innocent woman is targeted in a long, planned murder all because of an ended affair. It's hard to come to grips with."

King's parents said they hope justice will be served.

"Our hearts are hurting but we also believe in time they will be healed and we will move forward with our grandson," Carol King, Rachel's mother, said at the event.

A criminal complaint in the case says Jean deleted nearly 800 text messages from her phone minutes before meeting with detectives.