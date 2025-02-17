Young artist's powerful creations featured in exhibit at African American Museum in Philadelphia

Expression through art is a way to celebrate Black history, by paying tribute to the past while looking ahead to the future. Vibrant hues, with texture, and dimension – each piece complex, and unique.

Monica Ikegwu is one of the artists featured in the exhibit, "Shared Vision," curated from the personal collection of award-winning actress, CCH Pounder-Koné.

"Once I have the photograph, then I go in with the sketch, and that's when I start painting," Ikegwu said.

Her talent is among many powerful images, adorning the walls of the African American Museum in Philadelphia.

"Twisting the narrative of like how Black people are viewed in society, but wanting to focus on how they want to be viewed, and then using my ability to paint to help like create an accurate depiction of people," Ikegwu said while describing her aesthetic.

"Not only are we the gatekeepers for history, but we also encourage history makers today," Dr. Ashley Jordan, president and CEO of the museum, said. "When I first walked into this space, of course, the magnitude of the different pieces, it really spoke to me."

Jordan said she was "spellbound" by the richness of color and incredible stories behind each artist and their work.

"Anyone who comes to this show, you will leave definitely more empowered, more aware," Jordan said.

The artists hail from around the world – from Africa to the Caribbean, to right here in the U.S.

"I just think I'm privileged to be able to paint," Ikegwu said.

Already Ikegwu's life-like depictions are captivating the art world.

"I'm just hoping that they're able to see the humanity in the pictures and that they're actual people that define themselves in their own way," she said.