Monday will be a bit muggy and sunny in the Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

Coming off a beautiful weekend in the Philadelphia area, we are tracking a weak cold front tracking in from the northwest on Monday. A few stray showers ahead of this front are currently moving through the Poconos and into the Lehigh Valley.

A stray shower may linger very early Monday morning, but skies will turn mostly sunny, and highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

CBS News Philadelphia

A cold front crosses our area throughout the day on Monday, followed by high pressure with a cool and fall-like pattern.

By Tuesday, the highs will be in the upper 70s, which is below our average high of 84-85 degrees. The nights will be cooler as well, with crisp morning lows in the 50s to near 60. This taste of early autumn will continue through the week and into the holiday weekend.

Hard to believe Labor Day weekend is next Saturday and Sunday. Labor Day itself is a week from Monday on Sept. 1, which is the actual start of meteorological fall. If you are not ready for summer to end, don't worry, because the official start of fall is still four weeks away on Monday, Sept. 22.

Current forecast trends keep us dry for the holiday weekend, but there will be several disturbances in the region, so check back regularly as the Next Weather Team fine-tunes the forecast.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 84, Low 68.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 61.

Wednesday: Taste of fall. High 77, Low 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 56.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 60.

Saturday: Holiday weekend. High 78, Low 59.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 57.

