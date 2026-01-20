Former Phillies Chase Utley, Cole Hamels, Jimmy Rollins fall short of making Hall of Fame

Three Philadelphia Phillies World Series champs fell short of making the Hall of Fame Tuesday night.

Former Phillies second baseman Chase Utley got 59.1% of the vote. Former Phillies starting pitcher Cole Hamels received 23.8% of the vote in his first time on the ballot.

Former Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins got 25.4% of the vote, and former Phillies outfielder Bobby Abreu received 30.8% of the vote. A player needs 75% of the vote to get elected to the Hall of Fame.

Carlos Beltran and Andruw Jones were the only two members elected to the Hall of Fame in the Class of 2026.

This was Utley's third year on the ballot. He's seen increases in voting for three straight years.

In 2024, Utley got 28.8% of the vote. Last year, he received 39.8% of the vote. Rollins has been on the Hall of Fame ballot since 2022 and saw marginal increases each year.

Utley, Hamels and Rollins were key pieces of the Phillies' core that helped turn the franchise around, end a postseason drought and bring the city a second World Series championship in 2008 over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Utley, who played in Philadelphia for 13 seasons, earned six trips to the All-Star Game and four Silver Slugger Awards. His seven career World Series home runs are the most for a second baseman. His five home runs in the 2009 World Series vs. the New York Yankees are tied for the most in a single World Series with Reggie Jackson and George Springer.

Hamels, a four-time All-Star who spent 10 years with the Phillies, earned World Series and NLCS MVP honors in the 2008 season.

Rollins, who was inducted to the Phillies Wall of Fame last season, was named NL MVP in the 2007 season and earned three trips to the All-Star Game. He is a four-time Gold Glove Award winner, a Silver Slugger Award winner in 2007 and was the NL stolen base leader in 2001.

Abreu spent nine seasons in Philadelphia and was named an All-Star twice. He's also a member of the Phillies Wall of Fame.

By getting at least 5% of the vote, Utley, Hamels, Rollins and Abreu will remain on the Hall of Fame ballot for the Class of 2027.