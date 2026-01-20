Andruw Jones, iconic Atlanta Braves center fielder, elected into Baseball Hall of Fame

An Atlanta Braves fielding icon has joined the list of baseball legends to be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

On Tuesday, five-time All-Star center fielder Andruw Jones received more than 75% of the Baseball Writers' Association of America's votes, making him the eighth member of the Braves' 1997 team to be elected into the Hall.

This was Jones' ninth appearance on the ballot. During his first appearance in 2018, he received just 7.3% of votes, narrowly avoiding ineligibility. He fell 35 votes short of induction in 2025.

In the 1996 World Series opener at Yankee Stadium, at 19 years, 5 months, Jones became the youngest player to homer in a Series game, beating Mickey Mantle's old mark by 18 months. Going deep against Andy Pettitte in the second inning and Brian Boehringer in the third of a 12-1 rout, Jones became the second player to homer in his first two Series at-bats after Gene Tenace in 1972.

Andruw Jones of the Atlanta Braves in action during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 29, 1998. Jonathan Kirn / Getty Images

He spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, the Chicago White Sox, and the Yankees. He finished his career with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles of Japan's Pacific League from 2013-14. In his 17 seasons, Jones hit .254 with 434 homers, 1,289 RBIs, and 152 stolen bases.

During his time in the league, Jones earned 10 Gold Gloves, the award for the best defender in his position, the Hank Aaron Award, and the Silver Slugger Award.

His batting average is the second-lowest for a position player voted to the Hall of Fame, just above the .253 of Ray Schalk, a superior defensive catcher, and just below the .256 of Harmon Killebrew, who hit 573 homers.

He is the first native of the island of Curacao to be inducted into the Hall.

Other former Braves on the ballot included starting pitcher Cole Hammels, who played on the team for one game, Gold Glove-winning outfielder Nick Markakis, and outfielder Matt Kemp.

Jones and fellow inductee and center fielder Carlos Beltran will be inducted on July 26 along with second baseman Jeff Kent, who was voted in last month by the contemporary era committee after he received a peak of 46.5% of votes from the BBWAA during his time on the ballot from 2014-23.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.