3 Phillies are finalists to start 2026 MLB All-Star Game as Phase 2 of fan voting opens

Phillies fans who want to see the members of the group formerly known as "The Daycare" start the MLB All-Star Game in two weeks at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia can do their part now.

MLB opened Phase 2 of its All-Star Game voting at noon Monday, allowing fans to vote for the starters in each league. Phase 2 ends at noon Thursday.

The Phillies have three finalists for a starting job on the National League team: Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott.

Marsh secured the second-most votes of any NL outfielder during Phase 1 amid a breakout season. The 28-year-old enters the Phillies' series with the Pirates on Monday, hitting .321/.353/.510 with 12 home runs and an .863 OPS. It would be his first All-Star appearance.

Bohm became the Phillies' first third baseman to start an All-Star Game since 2002 when he was named a starter in 2024. He also participated in the Home Run Derby in 2024, losing in the semifinals during a swing-off.

Bohm is hitting .225/.281/.356 with nine dingers and 43 RBIs in 79 games this season.

Stott is also seeking his first All-Star appearance. The second baseman is hitting .236/.297/.391 with seven homers and 40 RBIs in 78 games.

Two starters have already been determined. Ernie Clement locked up the American League's second base job and Shohei Ohtani is the starting DH for the NL, finishing with the most votes in each league during Phase 1.

Philadelphia is hosting its first MLB All-Star Game since 1996. This year's Midsummer Classic will begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.