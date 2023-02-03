Mitchell and Ness, Tiffany and Co. team up for Super Bowl jersey
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles' success means big business for one local company with a flagship store in Philadelphia. Eagles fans want to look good for the big game.
CBS Philadelphia stopped by Mitchell and Ness, a vintage apparel company, located at 13th and Walnut Streets -- and fans are buying up everything green.
The store specializes in throwback clothing, but it's also packed with championship merchandise, and if it has an Eagles logo on it -- it's a hot seller.
They partnered with Tiffany and Company to make a special Super Bowl LVII jersey. It has the big number 57 trimmed in Tiffany's Blue.
The jersey cost $295 according to Tiffany and Company's website.
Tiffany and Company is also the official manufacturer of the Vince Lombardi trophy that we hope the Eagles will hoist on Feb. 12.
for more features.