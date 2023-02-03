Mitchell and Ness, Tiffany and Co. team up for Super Bowl jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles' success means big business for one local company with a flagship store in Philadelphia. Eagles fans want to look good for the big game.

CBS Philadelphia stopped by Mitchell and Ness, a vintage apparel company, located at 13th and Walnut Streets -- and fans are buying up everything green.

The store specializes in throwback clothing, but it's also packed with championship merchandise, and if it has an Eagles logo on it -- it's a hot seller.

They partnered with Tiffany and Company to make a special Super Bowl LVII jersey. It has the big number 57 trimmed in Tiffany's Blue.

The jersey cost $295 according to Tiffany and Company's website.

Tiffany and Company is also the official manufacturer of the Vince Lombardi trophy that we hope the Eagles will hoist on Feb. 12.