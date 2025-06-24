Meet the Mister Softee driver helping South Jersey residents stay cool for 8 summers

For 8 summers, this Washington Township Mister Softee driver has helped people stay cool

One way to beat the heat in Washington Township, New Jersey, is to jump in the pool at the Greenwood Park Bells Lake Community Club.

Cairbre "Bre" Bishop is opting for another way to stay cool.

"It's the perfect time for ice cream," Bishop said.

Cue Mister Softee. Bishop has been behind the wheel of this truck for eight summers now.

"It's the best time of the year! Everybody is looking for something: adults, kids, puppies, believe it or not," Bishop said.

When it is hot like it was on Tuesday, his days are jammed with visiting different neighborhoods, pools and parks. Bishop clocks in before lunchtime and out after the sunset.

In the parking lot, Bishop served up everything from shakes to twists in a cone.

But where do Washington Township residents stand on the sprinkles vs. jimmies debate?

"We always called them jimmies, and they were never known as sprinkles to us," Donna DiElmo, from Washington Township, said.

"Sprinkles every time," Tricia Scappa, of Washington Township, said.

"I was born and raised you call them jimmies. They're rainbow and chocolate jimmies, but when I'm at work, on the menu, it does say sprinkles," Bishop said.

Whatever you call it, nothing quite beats a cold treat on a hot day.

Now to make sure it doesn't melt, Bishop suggested: "You can always get a cone and get it flipped into a cup." He continued, "It's a little insurance policy!"

Before long, "the very best" rolls on to another neighborhood.