Movie goers pumped to see newest installment of Mission: Impossible

Movie goers pumped to see the newest installment of Mission: Impossible

Movie goers pumped to see the newest installment of Mission: Impossible

Movie goers pumped to see the newest installment of Mission: Impossible

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the summer's most anticipated movies hits theaters Wednesday, July 12. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is a production of Paramount Pictures, a division of CBS News' parent company and this station.

Prepare to be blown away and thrown into action that only actor Tom Cruise can do when Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on Wednesday.

It's the seventh movie in a series that began 27 years ago.

"We are pumped, absolutely pumped," Madelynn, a student at the University of Pennsylvania, said.

Dominique Brooks and her coworkers lined up to buy tickets to the advance movie screening at a theater in University City on Tuesday.

"We're grad students and we work in a lab and we're just excited to get out and see an action-filled movie and get some adrenaline pumping," Brooks said.

The highly anticipated release serves as the first chapter of a two-part story, with a star-studded cast, including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg.

It's been four years since the last Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible Fallout.

Fans say they're excited to see Cruise back in action with his jaw-dropping stunts.

"Tom Cruise, he did a lot of thing. Most of the dangerous action he do it by himself, like his when he use the motorcycle and jumping from the mountain." Fuad Alsuwaidi, of Philadelphia, said.

Cruise plays Ethan Hunt, a field agent who embarks on his most dangerous mission yet, tasked with locating a new weapon that threatens to destroy humanity.

But he first has to confront a mysterious enemy.

Fans are looking forward to the adventure.

"We'll have a good movie to talk about after," Madelynn said "It's all about the debriefing after and the rating of it. So we're excited about that too," Brooks said.

The movie scored a 98 on the Rotten Tomatoes "Tomatometer."

It received positive reviews and is expected to be the biggest Blockbuster of the summer.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One officially opens Wednesday, July 12th.