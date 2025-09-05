Watch CBS News
Police looking for missing 2-year-old Jeremiah Cottman in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

Police in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, are searching for a missing 2-year-old boy.

The City of Chester Police Department said they need help finding Jeremiah Cottman.

City of Chester Police Department

Police say the boy also goes by the name Jeremiah Jamar Ferguson.

According to police, Jeremiah is 2 years old and about 3 feet tall. He has brown eyes and short black hair.

According to the Chester City Help, Incident, and Resource Page, Jeremiah was last seen by family members on May 28, 2025, at Memorial Park for his birthday.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, police are asking you to call 911 immediately.

