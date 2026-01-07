New Bucks County sheriff weighs in on ICE after Minneapolis shooting

Danny Ceisler was sworn in Wednesday night as the new Bucks County sheriff, taking office on the same day that a federal immigration officer fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis.

Ceisler, who ran a campaign opposed to mass deportations and cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities, said during the ceremony that he believes his stance is what brought so much attention to his campaign.

"My predecessor volunteered to deploy county resources to aid the Trump administration's mass deportation agenda during a point in our history when thousands of our neighbors here in Bucks County, both documented and undocumented, are living in justified fear of detention and deportation," Ceisler said.

Ceisler has spoken out against the federal 287(g) program, which allows local law enforcement agencies to partner with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and carry out certain immigration enforcement duties. He said such agreements can strain relationships between police and immigrant communities.

"I'm not going to be distracted by national politics or what the Trump administration wants me to do," he told CBS Philadelphia after the ceremony. "I'm going to be focused on what our job is as a sheriff's office, and that is to serve our entire county."

Ceisler's comments came as cities across the country reacted to the shooting in Minneapolis, where federal officials said an ICE officer fatally shot a woman in self-defense during an encounter. That account has been disputed by city leaders and witnesses, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Speaking about the shooting, Ceisler, a former military intelligence officer who previously worked at the Pentagon, criticized ICE's role in street-level enforcement.

"ICE is not trained to be doing law enforcement out in the streets," he said. "When you put people who aren't trained and equipped to do that job, that's when mistakes happen, and people get hurt."

Ceisler's assessment differs from statements by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, who said shortly after the shooting that the officer acted in self-defense.

"An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively shot ... to protect himself and the people around him, and my understanding is that she was hit and is deceased," Noem said in a press conference Wednesday. "We're continuing to gather more information, but this goes to show the assaults that our ICE officers and our law enforcement officers are under every single day."

Immigrant advocacy groups in the Delaware Valley said incidents like the one in Minneapolis can have immediate effects locally.

Heidi Roux, director of immigrant justice for The Welcome Project PA and a U.S. citizen who immigrated from El Salvador, said such events influence how communities interact with law enforcement.

"Incidents and tragedies like what happened today do fuel that fear, which is why locally it is so important to rebuild trust between our communities and law enforcement," Roux said.

Immigration advocacy groups in Philadelphia are planning a vigil Thursday evening outside City Hall in response to the Minneapolis shooting.