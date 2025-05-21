Mass held to honor 2 sisters killed in fire in Millville, New Jersey

A mass was held on Wednesday night to honor the lives of two sisters killed in a Millville, New Jersey, fire that happened in April.

Family members, consoling one another, gathered alongside students of Bishop Schad Regional School for a special mass at Sacred Heart Church to honor two young lives gone too soon. Valery, 13, and 11-year-old Gissel Cardona Gómez were killed when a fire broke out at the family's home on South 4th Street in Millville on April 9.

"It's hard going into that classroom and not expecting her to be there," Susan Bencie, the fifth grade teacher at the school, said.

Gissel Cardona Gómez was in Bencie's fifth grade class this year, and Valery Cardona Gómez was her student two years ago. Valery Cardona Gómez loved gymnastics, painting and singing, and she dreamed of going into the Army one day. Gissel Cardona Gómez also loved gymnastics, reading and animals, and she wanted to be a veterinarian.

"They were friends with everyone, truly they didn't have anyone in the class that they weren't friends with or didn't include in things, and they made everyone feel like they were their best friend," Bencie said.

Bencie and her students made a book to give to the family, as many here are still very much grieving this immense loss.

"They wrote notes and things. Our book was called 'Gissel Is Our Friend,' so every page started with 'My Friend Gissel Is' and they talked about and shared memories," Bencie said.

Sister Olga Cano, the principal of Bishop Schad Regional School, greeted the family as they arrived and said her heart is still heavy with what happened to two beautiful people.

Two homes were destroyed in the fire, including Gissel and Valery's. It also displaced at least 23 residents. But from all this tragedy those here say this community has come together in their grief.

"I think it's wonderful that we all get to be together, and I hope that it will be a celebration of their life," Bencie said.

Valery and Gissel's father and 2-year old twin siblings survived the fire. The cause remains under investigation.