Millville, New Jersey, neighbors rally around families who lost everything in fire

Donations pour in for families affected by fire in Millville, New Jersey

Neighbors and businesses in Millville, New Jersey, have been rallying around several families who lost practically everything when a fire tore through their neighborhood last week.

Christine Makosky has opened up her heart and her business. The Phenom Factory on South 8th Street, a sports training facility, has been transformed into a donation center.

Tables are filled with mounds of clothes, containers of toiletries, and piles of children's toys. Makosky says the response from the community has been overwhelming.

"What you're seeing is coming straight from the families, they all feel just this way. When they come in, they are like I cannot believe people care that much," Makosky said.

Multiple businesses, neighbors, and even strangers from surrounding communities have been dropping off the donations.

"It kills us, it's a tragedy but out of the tragedy we got God's blessings here helping them," said Jill Miller, who has been helping sort through the donations.

Last week, two young sisters were killed when the raging fire engulfed six homes on South Fourth Street.

Some of the families have already stopped in to pick up clothes and supplies, astonished and appreciative. On Wednesday, the families were invited back to continue shopping for what they need.

"They're all grateful and they would all take anything, but they don't have to. They can look and literally get anything they really like," Makosky said.

As this community begins to heal, volunteers have spent many hours sorting through the piles to help the families rebuild their lives.

"A lot of people are saying there is no love anymore, but as you look around this room and as you look around so many places around this area, it's love. We're supporting the people that lost everything with love," said Charlotte Jones, a volunteer with Betty's Way Foundation.

Makosky says anything left over will be donated to local shelters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.