14-year-old arrested in theft at Delaware gun store, connected to other crimes, police say

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Police say a teenager from Wilmington, Delaware, was arrested and charged this week after multiple guns were stolen from a New Castle gun store in what the owner called a "brazen" burglary. Officers allege he is also connected to four robberies of medical facilities in the Wilmington area.

Police believe the 14-year-old boy, whose identity is not being released, stole a flatbed truck and backed it into the entrance of Miller's Gun Center, on Route 13 near the Wilmington Airport and Wilmington University.

The burglary happened just before 2 a.m. Monday. A passerby witnessed it and called police, who responded but the burglary was completed after just two minutes.

"Was absolutely brazen to even attempt this," Bob Miller, owner of Miller's Gun Center, told CBS Philadelphia this week. "We had two metal bars on the door, a metal door and a brick front. So he had to hit that building with a lot of force."

Miller shared photos showing the impact on the front of the store.

New Castle County Police said the teenager is now charged with multiple felonies including sixteen counts of theft of a firearm, third-degree burglary charges, motor vehicle theft, weapons charges and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges.

Police did not say what kind of guns were taken, but Miller said he identified handguns that were missing from his inventory. The store mostly sells long guns like rifles.

A spokesperson for the New Castle County police said one gun stolen from Miller's has been recovered but investigators are still looking for the other guns.

The teenager was arraigned and sent to the New Castle County Detention Center when he could not post $79,000 bail.

New Castle County police said the arrest happened Tuesday and the teen was taken in "without incident." Since the arrest, police claim the teen has been "connected to multiple incidents within the Delaware State Police's jurisdiction. Detectives from the Delaware State Police were notified, and they effectively resolved several significant cases as a result."

Delaware State Police said the teen was charged with robberies of a flower shop and taking their van, as well as the robberies of the Pure Wellness chiropractor, Dougherty Dental Solutions, Wilmington Medical Associates and Synergy Integrated Health. Police said in each of those robberies, a male was seen on video breaking through glass and taking medical supplies and cash.

The flatbed truck was later found at a dry cleaner on the opposite side of Route 13 from Miller's, according to police.

Gun racks at Miller's Gun Center in New Castle, Delaware. CBS News Philadelphia