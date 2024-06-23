Temple student killed in apparent domestic violence incident in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 20-year-old woman was killed in a domestic incident early Saturday morning in North Philadelphia, police said.

Officers found Milan Jones, a student at Temple University, while responding to a call about a medical emergency on the 1400 block of Willington Street just after 4 a.m. Saturday, according to police. She showed signs of apparent blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene soon after, police said.

The investigation "indicates that the homicide is domestic in nature," police said.

Tymir Lackey, 21, of Philadelphia, has been charged with Jones' murder and related offenses, according to police.

A statement from Temple University leaders said Jones was set to begin her third year as a nursing student at the school this fall. "The loss of this promising young woman is a tragedy that will deeply impact her fellow students and our faculty and staff," the statement said.

"She enjoyed helping and caring for others, and her decision to pursue a career in nursing reflects just that. There is no doubt that she had a very bright future ahead of her, which makes delivering this news especially difficult," the statement said.

Temple confirmed in the statement that Lackey was also a student at the school and has been placed on immediate suspension.

The Philadelphia Police Department is leading the investigation and Temple police are supporting, according to Temple.

Temple also shared this information for members of the university community:

For students: Tuttleman Counseling Services, 1700 N. Broad Street, 215-204-7276

For faculty and staff: The employee assistance program offers support and resources 24/7 online or at 1-888-267-8126.

Students and employees can also reach Temple's Psychological Services Center at psc@temple.edu or 215-204-7100.

Temple community members can seek support related to domestic violence through the Wellness Resource Center, (tuwellness@temple.edu or 215-204-8436) and the university's Title IX Coordinator (titleix@temple.edu or 215-204-3283). Additional information can be found on the Health and Well-being division's website.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the following resources are available to help:

National Domestic Violence Hotline

1-800-799-7233 (SAFE)

1-800-787-3224 (TTY for the Deaf)

Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence

1-800-932-4632 (in Pennsylvania)

1-800-537-2238 (National)