Roommate of Temple student killed by boyfriend shares how she hopes her friend's memory will live on

Milan Jones' roommate reflects on her late friend's memory and discusses personal grieving process

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temple University is mourning the death of a student killed during what police say was an attack of domestic violence.

Nursing student Milan Jones, 20, was set to begin her third year of study at the College of Public Health this fall

Philadelphia police say she was murdered by her boyfriend, Tymir Lackey, 21, at an apartment on Willington Street Saturday morning.

Ghia Ledwidge, Milan Jones' best friend and roommate, held a balloon release in honor of her friend on Sunday.

"They became involved in some kind of argument, at which time we believe that the individual assaulted her and caused her death," Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore with the Philadelphia Police Department said. "The cause of death is blunt force, so it was obvious she was struck by the individual while inside."

Temple University suspended Lackey after he was arrested and charged with murder.

Those close to the victim described her as smart and funny.

"Milan was a wonderful person," Ghia Ledwidge, Jones' best friend and roommate, said. "She was like, so nice. She couldn't curse anybody out. She couldn't be mean to anyone. She was like my sister, like, we went to Puerto Rico together last year."

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 17.3% of students in Philadelphia have been physically hurt by a boyfriend or girlfriend in the past year, which is almost twice the national average.

Jones' sister-in-law set up a crowdfunding page to pay for Jones' funeral. At last check, the page had raised $250 out of a $10,000 goal.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the following resources are available to help:

National Domestic Violence Hotline

1-800-799-7233 (SAFE)

1-800-787-3224 (TTY for the Deaf)

Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence

1-800-932-4632 (in Pennsylvania)

1-800-537-2238 (National)