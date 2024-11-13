New Jersey teen's nonprofit uses rock climbing to boost physical and mental health while spreading kindness

Nov. 13 is World Kindness Day, a chance to be kind to yourself, your neighbor and the world. One group is on a mission to improve the physical and mental health of others – with a big focus on kindness.

Sixteen-year-old Mila Huang, who lives in North Jersey, has been scaling rock walls for a decade.

"It's helped me gain confidence and it's just really fun. I love the problem-solving aspect of it," Huang said.

The high school junior loved climbing so much that she wanted other kids to be able to try it too.

She launched "Climbing for Community." A nonprofit that connects children in underserved communities with the benefits of rock climbing -- that include: increased cardiorespiratory fitness, muscular endurance, and mindfulness. Plus it reduces symptoms of depression.

CBS Philadelphia

"The fun thing about climbing is it could build my muscles up and also it's a great way to keep me entertained," Huang said.

To get a leg up, Huang received a fellowship grant from "Riley's Way," a foundation that supports and trains the next generation of kind leaders.

"I think kindness is inherent in all of us," founder of Riley's Way Ian Sandler said.

Sandler launched the organization in memory of his daughter, Riley, who passed away at age 9.

"There are answers to the world's problems and young people are ready to do it. They just need the scaffolding, support and funding to make sure it happens." Sandler said.

CBS Philadelphia

Selected students like Huang receive mentoring, a grant of up to $5,000, and a year-long fellowship to help make a social impact.

"When you're a kind leader people want to listen to what you have to say, people want to follow you and they're excited to be a part of your group," Huang said.

Creating that climbing community is taking Huang to new heights and raising up others, too.

Research shows that kindness can help reduce depression and stress and helps spread positivity to others.