Watch CBS News
Penguins

Mike Sullivan and the Pittsburgh Penguins agree to part ways

By
Jonathan Fisher
Director of Streaming and Digital, CBS Pittsburgh
Jon Fisher is the director of streaming and digital at CBS Pittsburgh, where he leads the digital portfolio, including the 24/7 streaming service. He has worked for CBS Pittsburgh since October 2022.
Read Full Bio
Jonathan Fisher

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Mike Sullivan and the Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to part ways, the team announced on Monday morning, ending his tenure as the Penguins' coach after nine seasons.

The Penguins just wrapped up their 2024-25 campaign with a 34-36-12 record, missing the playoffs for a third straight season. 

"On behalf of Fenway Sports Group and the Penguins organization, I would like to thank Mike Sullivan for his unwavering commitment and loyalty to the team and City of Pittsburgh over the past decade," said Kyle Dubas, the Penguins' president of hockey operations and general manager. 

"Mike is known for his preparation, focus and fierce competitiveness. I was fortunate to have a front-row seat to his dedication to this franchise for the past two seasons. I was fortunate to have a front-row seat to his dedication to this franchise for the past two seasons."

The team stated that a search for a new head coach will begin right away.

Mike Sullivan's success in Pittsburgh

After several years of coming up short in the NHL playoffs, the Penguins turned to Sullivan in December of 2015. He was the head coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins prior to his elevation to the NHL. The Penguins ended up winning back-to-back Stanley Cups under his leadership in 2016 and 2017.

They became the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup championships since the 1997-98 Detroit Red Wings. 

Sullivan won 409 games with the black and gold, becoming the all-time wins leader for coaches in Penguins' history, and the 14th coach in NHL history to win 400 games with one team.

Jonathan Fisher

Jon Fisher is the director of streaming and digital at CBS Pittsburgh, where he leads the digital portfolio, including the 24/7 streaming service. He has worked for CBS Pittsburgh since October 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.