Philadelphia sports radio personality Mike Missanelli arrested after domestic incident, police say

Philadelphia sports radio personality Mike Missanelli was arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly assaulting his fiancee, police said.

Lower Merion police received information just after midnight Wednesday about a 911 hang-up call from an address in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion Township.

Responding officers spoke to Missanelli, who said he and his fiancee had gotten into an argument that turned heated and into a "scuffle," according to the criminal complaint. He told police his fiancee struck him in the chest.

The fiancee said she had been arguing with Missanelli about their engagement when he slapped her with an open hand, causing a cut on her forehead. Officers saw blood on her forehead and swelling on her ear, according to the complaint.

Missanelli, who did not have any injuries, was arrested at the scene.

Missanelli was charged with simple assault and harassment, court records say. A preliminary hearing is slated for April 22.

Missanelli previously worked at 97.5 The Fanatic and 94 WIP.