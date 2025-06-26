Watch CBS News
Crash in Cape May County, New Jersey claims the life of 13-year-old, police say

Matt Cavallo
A 13-year-old from Gloucester County was killed in a crash in Middle Township, New Jersey this week, according to police.

Police say the crash happened around 5 a.m. Monday morning on Court House-South Dennis Road, after a Mitsubishi Lancer driven by a 26-year-old male from Woodbine crossed lanes attempting to pass another vehicle. The vehicle collided with a Honda Accord driven by a 55-year-old male from Sewell, New Jersey with the child inside. 

The drivers of the Mitsubishi and the Honda were taken to a nearby hospital while the child, also listed as a Sewell resident, was transported and later pronounced dead at a different hospital.

The roadway was closed for five hours following the crash. The incident remains under investigation by the Middle Township Major Crimes Unit and the Middle Township Accident Crash Unit.

CBS Philadelphia reached out to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office to see if any charges against the driver have been filed as a result of this crash. 

