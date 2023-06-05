Microsoft is down across multiple platforms. Here's what we know about the outage

(CNN) -- Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues accessing their email accounts on Monday morning.

More than 15,000 users reported issues with Microsoft 365, the web version of the Microsoft Outlook application, according to outage-tracking site DownDetector. Reports of the outage began to tick up at around 10 am ET, according to DownDetector data.

"We're investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web," the company tweeted from its Microsoft 365 Status support handle.

We're investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web. Further details can be found under EX571516 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) June 5, 2023

The outage appears to be impacting Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Online, and One Drive for Business, the company said. Most of the reports expressed issues with Outlook. Many users of Microsoft's emailing platform shared frustration on social media, with some noting they were unable to sign into or load their accounts.

In a follow-up tweet, the company added, "We're reviewing our networking systems and recent updates in an effort to identify the underlying root cause of the issue."

The company said further details can be found under EX575116 in the admin center.

Shortly after noon ET, Microsoft 365 Status said it had "halted an ongoing deployment and are monitoring services to see if that provides relief to the environment."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CBS News Philadelphia and the Associated Press contributed to this post.