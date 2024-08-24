Delaware man charged with murder in Harbor House Apartments shooting investigation

Philadelphia police officers on dirt bike detail struck by car | Digital Brief

CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a man at the Harbor House Apartments in Claymont, Delaware, Friday morning.

New Castle County police identified the man as Michael Toombs, 27, who allegedly shot and killed 35-year-old Devontre Taylor just before 10:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Harbor Drive in Claymont.

Police said Taylor, who's from Wilmington, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigators charged Toombs with murder, robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and other related charges, police said.

According to police, SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the 100 block of Harbor Drive on a report that the shooting suspect had gotten inside one of the buildings in the complex.

Authorities said they detained a man at the building, later identified as Toombs, matching the description they had been provided.

Toombs was arraigned and remanded to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington, police said.

Anyone with information or video related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Arnold at matthew.arnold@newcastlede.gov or by calling (302) 395-2787.