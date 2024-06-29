Burlington County community comes together to honor the life of boy who drowned at summer camp

Mother of 6-year-old who drowned at South Jersey day camp vows to fight for answers

LUMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) -- The community in Lumberton, New Jersey, joined the family of 6-year-old Michael Stewart to honor his life and legacy at a vigil Saturday.

The 6-year-old boy died earlier this week on Monday after he drowned in a pool at Liberty Lake Day Camp in Bordentown.

"It's just incredible to see how my son touched so many lives," said Enjoli Stewart, Michael's mother.

It was a powerful outpouring of support for Michael's mother and the family at the Lumberton Fire Station. The community also had a lemonade stand to raise money for the Stewarts.

"We just have to make sure mom realizes that the community is her backbone," said Troy Green, founder of Return Kindness.

Michael's death continues to leave many people in Burlington County devastated.

In the days since his passing, questions remain on what led to the tragedy. The family and community hope to get answers as police continue to investigate.

"When we first heard about this tragedy, it was almost numbing," said Lumberton Mayor Terrance Benson.

"It was just disbelief and shock," said Colleen Murray, superintendent of the Lumberton Township School District.

At the vigil, Benson announced June 29 will now be considered Michael Stewart Day.

He also revealed a bench dedicated to Stewart will soon be placed at an area park.

"We don't ever want to forget or have the residents forget the memory of Michael," Benson said.

At the end of the vigil, the community did a bubble release, which was a fitting tribute to little Michael who loved bubbles.

"My advice for the kids and the adults is to find a way to take your pain and energy and put it towards some good to help other people," said Murray.

And while the community continues to grieve this sudden loss, they say they will look to use their pain to make sure this tragedy doesn't happen to anyone else.