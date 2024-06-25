Watch CBS News
6-year-old drowns in South Jersey summer camp pool, police say

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a 6-year-old boy drowned at a summer camp in South Jersey. The incident happened on the first day of Liberty Lakes Day Camp in Bordentown on Monday. 

Authorities said the boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool, just before 2 p.m.

He was taken to Virtua Hospital in Mount Holly where he was pronounced dead. 

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday by the Burlington County medical examiner. 

