Man charged with murder after 78-year-old assaulted in South Philadelphia in December 2024, police say

By
Taleisha Newbill
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.
Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

A man's charges were upgraded to murder after a 78-year-old man who was severely beaten in South Philadelphia in December 2024 later died of his injuries, police announced on Tuesday.

Michael Piselli, 38, has upgraded charges of murder and related offenses in the death of Santo Procopio, 78, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to a report of a person screaming on the 2600 block of South 10th Street on Dec. 2, 2024, and found Procopio with severe injuries to his head and face. Procopio was immediately taken to Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Procopio was pronounced dead on Dec. 14, 2024, after suffering injuries including cuts to the head and chin, facial fractures and brain bleeding.    

Piselli was identified as the suspect and taken into custody, police said.

The investigation revealed that Piselli was acting irrationally in the backyard while in the presence of the person who notified police, police said. Police said Piselli locked the person out of the home, then went into the home and repeatedly assaulted Procopio.

The witness told police they saw the attack through the window and said they saw Piselli hitting Procopio while he was lying on the kitchen floor, the release said.

Piselli left the area on foot.

Police said Piselli was processed at the Special Detention Division, and the Homicide Unit conducted the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.

