Michael Mercado struggles, allows 3 homers as Philadelphia Phillies lose to Braves in series finale

Reynaldo López threw six strong innings and the Atlanta Braves hit four homers in a 6-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

López (7-2) lowered his league-leading ERA to 1.71, allowing just two hits and walking three with six strikeouts.

Adam Duvall, Jarred Kelenic and Matt Olson all homered in a five-run second inning off Phillies rookie Michael Mercado, and Eli White added a solo homer in the sixth inning.

Mercado (1-1), making just his second career start, didn't get out of the second inning, lasting just 1 2/3 innings and allowing five runs, five hits and three walks.

Kelenic was 1-for-3 with three RBIs and Duval was 3-for-4 with a double and a single to go along with his home run. White, who entered the game 0-for-7 since being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett, was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

The Braves have taken two of three in the first two series of the season between the NL East rivals. The teams have seven regular-season games to play. The Phillies have eliminated the Braves in the playoffs the past two postseasons.

Philadelphia reliever Tyler Phillips made his big league debut and allowed one run in four innings. He struck out the first four Braves he faced and allowed the home run to White. Phillips allowed one run and three hits while striking out seven.

The Braves loaded the bases on three walks in the first inning, but did not score. That changed in the second when Duvall led off with a home run to left field. After singles by Orlando Arcia and White, Kelenic blasted a three-run shot 427 feet to make it 4-0. Olson added a solo home run later in the inning.

Pierce Johnson hit Trea Turner in the helmet with a curveball in the eighth inning, but Turner stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Right-hander Zack Wheeler (9-4, 2.74) will face Dodgers right-hander Bobby Miller (1-1, 6.12) in the opener of a three-game series of division leaders in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Braves: Left-hander Chris Sale (11-3, 2.71) will likely take on Diamondbacks rookie Yilber Diaz, who will be making his major league debut in the opener of a four-game series in Arizona on Monday.