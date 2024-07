SEPTA officers writing tickets "quality of life" violations, fire burning in Wharton State Forest SEPTA transit officers can now write tickets for violations like drinking, smoking and littering on trains, crews are working to contain a fire that broke out in New Jersey's Wharton State Forest on Friday, and the humidity will take a slight dip in Philadelphia Sunday, but a hot, steamy and stormy week is on tap. More in your Digital Brief from CBS News Philadelphia.