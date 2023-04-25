Reward increased for information on murder of Upper Darby teen

UPPER DARBY Pa. (CBS) -- A community is in mourning after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in Drexel Hill. The Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police announced Tuesday they are raising the reward to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police is doubling our REWARD amount to $10,000 for the arrest of the suspect in the killing of the teen in Upper Darby. Please call the tip line! @udpolice @fox29philly @6abc @nbcphiladelphia @delcotimes @mikefox29 @delcoda pic.twitter.com/GWCF8GRfYn — FOPLodge27 (@FopLodge27) April 25, 2023

Police say 15-year-old Michael Garr was walking home from a friends house near the intersection of Bridge Street and Brunswick Avenue in Drexel Hill around 9:30 p.m. Friday when he was stabbed.

Now Investigators are trying to find out who killed him and why.

Upper Darby Police have released an image of a couple holding hands from the night of Garr's death and are urging anyone who may know who they are to come forward.

Monday night family and friends of the 10th grader gathered to console one another in front of his memorial.

Michael Garr's uncle, Mike Peabody, said, "Please continue to hold our family in your hearts as we navigate through this tragedy."

"It touches your heart, it brings tears to you. It's a tragic horrific event for a young child who had his whole life ahead of him. I don't know where the family begins to pick up the pieces, but this community, everyone here, is going to help them get through this difficult time," Timothy Bernhardt, the Upper Darby Police Superintendent, said.

As police continue to work to find a motive, they're asking anyone with security cameras in the area to check their videos for any possible clues.