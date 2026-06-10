Oregon man pleads guilty to murder of popular Cherry Hill, New Jersey, veterinarian, prosecutor says

An Oregon man pleaded guilty to the murder of a popular South Jersey veterinarian, officials said Wednesday.

Cristian Custodio-Aquino, 28, of Portland, Oregon, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the death of Dr. Michael Anthony, of Cherry Hill, in December 2024, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

Anthony was found with multiple stab wounds just after 7 a.m. outside his home on the 100 block of Sharrowvale Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dr. Michael Anthony Haddon Vet

Detectives found a pair of eyeglasses with a unique model number nearby, according to the prosecutor's office. DNA analysis connected the glasses to Custodio-Aquino, who was charged on Feb. 7, 2025.

U.S. marshals took him into custody a few days later in Fresno, California, officials said.

During a search of Custodio-Aquino's car, detectives found Anthony's blood.

Under the plea deal, Custodio-Aquino is expected to be sentenced to 30 years in New Jersey state prison without the possibility of early parole. His sentencing is scheduled for July 9.

Anthony was the owner of Haddon Vet and had a reputation in the community for treating his furry patients with care and compassion.