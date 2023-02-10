Watch CBS News
Local News

Mexican restaurant in Rittenhouse, Philly damaged in flames

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Popular Center City restaurant and bar caught fire just before 6 p.m Thursday night.
Popular Center City restaurant and bar caught fire just before 6 p.m Thursday night. 00:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A popular Center City restaurant says its future is unclear after flames damaged it Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to Tequilas Mexican Restaurant and Bar just before 6 p.m.

The restaurant is at 16th and Locust Streets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The team posted on their Instagram page about the incident.

No one was injured.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 12:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.