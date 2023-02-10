Mexican restaurant in Rittenhouse, Philly damaged in flames

Popular Center City restaurant and bar caught fire just before 6 p.m Thursday night.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A popular Center City restaurant says its future is unclear after flames damaged it Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to Tequilas Mexican Restaurant and Bar just before 6 p.m.

The restaurant is at 16th and Locust Streets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The team posted on their Instagram page about the incident.

No one was injured.