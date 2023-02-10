Mexican restaurant in Rittenhouse, Philly damaged in flames
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A popular Center City restaurant says its future is unclear after flames damaged it Thursday night.
Firefighters were called to Tequilas Mexican Restaurant and Bar just before 6 p.m.
The restaurant is at 16th and Locust Streets.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The team posted on their Instagram page about the incident.
No one was injured.
