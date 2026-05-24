Steady rain contiues Sunday, soaking Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

After a cloudy, rainy, damp and frankly miserable Saturday, the rest of the holiday weekend is looking up. Expect more rain throughout the weekend, with a few spots that may see a little clearing by late in the day on Monday, Memorial Day.

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday brings us a soaking morning rain, followed by cloudy and damp conditions in the afternoon. It won't be as breezy, and skies will remain cloudy as highs hover in the mid-60s.

Monday, the holiday is the best of the three-day weekend with mostly cloudy skies, a lower chance of scattered showers and isolated storms. There may be some late afternoon clearing and temperatures will be closer to normal in the mid 70s.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

For Sunday, plan on steady rain in the morning and then it will taper off in the afternoon. It won't be as breezy, and skies will remain cloudy as highs hover in the mid-60s.

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday, the holiday, is the best of the three-day weekend — with mostly cloudy skies, a lower chance of scattered showers and isolated storms. There may be some late afternoon clearing, and temperatures will be closer to normal in the mid-70s.

Following the holiday weekend, we do a U-turn as temperatures rise to the 70s and 80s Tuesday through Friday. There will be limited rain chances and skies will start cloudy on Tuesday with more sunshine at the end of the week.

Rainfall totals through the Memorial Day Weekend will range from 1-3" which, while not what many had hoped for the holiday weekend, will certainly prove to be beneficial given the ongoing drought.

High rip current risk at Jersey Shore, Delaware beaches

If you are braving the weather and headed down the Shore anyway, beware of rip currents. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beaches in both New Jersey and Delaware this weekend. Swimming can be dangerous, especially if unsupervised.

If you are down the shore and headed to the beach, follow the directions of lifeguards. Taking a swim could be dangerous due to a high rip current risk and a chilly water temperature of 55. Hypothermia can set in quickly.

Rainy conditions needed to curb drought in Philadelphia region

Rainfall totals through the Memorial Day Weekend will range from 1-3 inches which, while not what many had hoped for the holiday weekend, will certainly prove to be beneficial given the ongoing drought.

CBS News Philadelphia

While not good for your weekend plans, we need it badly. Well below normal precipitation has brought a severe drought to most of the region.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: Rain and a rumble. High 65 low 51.

Monday: Some sun late? (Memorial Day). High 76, low 58.

Tuesday: A shower possible. High 79, low 63.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 82, low 64.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 82, low 67.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 78, low 60.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 75, low 59.

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