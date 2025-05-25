Thousands enjoy Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City, New Jersey

The Ocean City, New Jersey, boardwalk was packed Sunday as thousands of people visited the shore to soak in some sun and water during the Memorial Day weekend.

"We love it down here," Stephanie Dawson said.

Dawson said a visit to the beach was a long time coming.

"We've been looking forward to coming to the beach probably since January. As soon as the holidays are over, we start looking forward to the summer," she said. "It's the smell of the ocean, the sand. It's just relaxing. The ocean, the waves. It's a lifestyle, and I could live it every day."

Gillian Watkins said she drove all the way from Delaware for a chance to spend time with friends for the holiday weekend.

"This beach is just so much more fun compared to the Delaware beaches," she said. "It's been freezing. I'm so excited. It's so warm out."

Vinny Mascherino and his family visited Ocean City for the first time this year.

They drove from Collegeville, and Mascherino said it was well worth the trip.

"This is awesome. This is beautiful. This is exactly what you expect to see on Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City. People everywhere, enjoying the beach. Walking the boards, getting the pizza, ice cream, popcorn, all that good stuff," he said.

And for businesses, the large crowds were a welcome sight.

At By The Sea, manager Lauren Plasket said the store has been busy.

"Business has been great. The boardwalk is packed. The sun is shining, it's been a great weekend so far," she said.

And for many, the unofficial start to summer couldn't have been better.