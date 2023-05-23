Ocean City, New Jersey expects thousands for Memorial Day Weekend

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Ocean City businesses are preparing for what they expect to be a busy Memorial Day Weekend.

According to an Ocean City spokesman, more than 100,000 people are expected to pack the boardwalk for the holiday weekend.

At Manco and Manco Pizza on the boardwalk off E. 9th Street, manager Dave Evans said they've got all the ingredients they need for what he expects to be a busy weekend.

"Our servers are all trained, ready to go. College kids are down," Evans said. "This weekend, we're expecting big crowds. Everything's weather-based around here, but they'll come down as long as the weather's nice."

Across the boardwalk, Shriver's Salt Water, Taffy and Fudge is getting ready to celebrate its 125th year.

President Meryl Vangelov said the 2022 summer season started out a bit slow because of lingering anxieties of the pandemic.

"But it picked up through the season because people were really comfortable coming out and being on the boardwalk and walking in the fresh air," Vangelov said.

She's expecting a strong start to the summer season beginning with the holiday weekend.

C.J. Rochester, of Camden, spent his Monday at Ocean City with his friends and his son. He said he plans to return for the holiday weekend.

"I like the vibe here. It's very calm," Rochester said. "It's very peaceful. The boardwalk is very nice."