How would you spend the $820 million Mega Millions jackpot?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- What would you do with $820 million minus taxes?

For Johnson Hackney, that's out of his hands.

"Most likely donate half of it to charity," said Hackney, of Aldan, Pa. "And the other half, I would let the boss decide. My wife, she's been in charge of the finances thus far."

Hackney was just one customer at the 7-Eleven on 18th and Callowhill Streets in Philadelphia as the Mega Millions lottery drawing approaches Tuesday night.

The jackpot has grown to the fifth largest in the game's history after no one won the $720 million drawing on Friday night.

No one has won the Mega Millions top prize since April.

We asked a few others what they would do if they struck gold and beat the 1 in 302 million odds.

Mark Spencer of Northeast Philadelphia would be hitting the property listings.

"Maybe a couple houses for a lot of people in my family, me and my sister, my brother, everybody."

Maybe it was the spirit of Christmas in July in the air, but everyone was in a giving mood.

Marc Pyncket, who is visiting from Belgium, also said he would spend the jackpot on his family.

"I'm already 60, I've earned my living," Pyncket said. "I would give it to the next generation because life is expensive."

The Mega Millions drawing takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.