Mega Millions jackpot grows to $940 million for Friday drawing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $940 million ahead of Friday night's drawing.

The jackpot rolled over to $910 million Tuesday after no one won the drawing.

No one has won the Mega Millions top prize since April.

The jackpot has grown to the fifth largest in the game's history. The fourth-largest was a $1.05 billion prize won in Michigan in January 2021.

The Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

If nobody is lucky Friday night, the next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday at 11 p.m.