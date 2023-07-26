Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $910 million after no winners Tuesday

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $910 million after no one wins Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has risen again after no one won the jackpot in Tuesday night's drawing.

The jackpot has now grown to $910 million for the next drawing on Friday, July 28.

This high jackpot comes less than a week after a California player won a Powerball jackpot worth over $1 billion.

That means altruistic lottery players like Marc Pyncket, who we spoke to at a Philadelphia 7-Eleven this week, have another chance to win big and share with their family.

"I'm already 60, I've earned my living," Pyncket said. "I would give it to the next generation, because life is expensive."

How much is this Mega Millions jackpot? Where does this Mega Millions jackpot rank?

This remains the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The fourth-largest was a $1.05 billion prize won in Michigan in January 2021.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m.