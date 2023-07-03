Mega adoption event connects hundreds of pets with new homes

Mega adoption event at the Oaks connects hundreds of pets with new homes

Mega adoption event at the Oaks connects hundreds of pets with new homes

OAKS, Pa. (CBS) -- An adoption event in Montgomery County is one of the largest in the country, organizers say.

And it has connected nearly 1,500 cats and dogs with new homes.

For 5-month-old Stella – Sunday was her lucky day.

The Bernese mountain dog mix is going home with the Rodriguez family after she caught their eyes at the mega-adoption event in Oaks.

"We saw her, and we were like, 'She is just so cute and I'm a dog lover," Sarah Rodriguez said.

"She just looks like she has a lot of love to give," Jennifer Rodriguez said.

The mother-and-daughter duo from Reading already have a full house, including some cats, a small dog and a horse, but why not add just one more?

"I do not care. I love her. I absolutely adore her," Sarah Rodriguez said.

Stella was just one of the hundreds of dogs and cats adopted during the two-day event at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

Many of the pets are coming from various local shelters and organizations from across the country.

"Which is record-breaking for us for any of our mega events, but we have more animals looking for homes, just a $35 dollar adoption fee," Sara Smith, of the Brandywine Valley SPCA, said.

And that adoption fee covers the pet's spaying and neutering, their microchip and their vaccines, making it a fairly simple process for people to find their next addition to their families.

"They have so much love to give and they don't get a chance to share it with a family," Jennifer Rodriguez said.

Aside from Stella, there are hundreds of other cats and dogs also waiting for a loving home.