Mega adoption event connects hundreds of pets with new homes
OAKS, Pa. (CBS) -- An adoption event in Montgomery County is one of the largest in the country, organizers say.
And it has connected nearly 1,500 cats and dogs with new homes.
For 5-month-old Stella – Sunday was her lucky day.
The Bernese mountain dog mix is going home with the Rodriguez family after she caught their eyes at the mega-adoption event in Oaks.
"We saw her, and we were like, 'She is just so cute and I'm a dog lover," Sarah Rodriguez said.
"She just looks like she has a lot of love to give," Jennifer Rodriguez said.
The mother-and-daughter duo from Reading already have a full house, including some cats, a small dog and a horse, but why not add just one more?
"I do not care. I love her. I absolutely adore her," Sarah Rodriguez said.
Stella was just one of the hundreds of dogs and cats adopted during the two-day event at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.
Many of the pets are coming from various local shelters and organizations from across the country.
"Which is record-breaking for us for any of our mega events, but we have more animals looking for homes, just a $35 dollar adoption fee," Sara Smith, of the Brandywine Valley SPCA, said.
And that adoption fee covers the pet's spaying and neutering, their microchip and their vaccines, making it a fairly simple process for people to find their next addition to their families.
"They have so much love to give and they don't get a chance to share it with a family," Jennifer Rodriguez said.
Aside from Stella, there are hundreds of other cats and dogs also waiting for a loving home.
