Meet the Phillies' ballgirl who is also helping save lives

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - This World Series is a dream come true for one of the Phillies' ballgirls, who also has another job helping save lives at Penn Medicine. Cailyn Chow's a Phillies ballgirl when she's not working her regular job as a physician assistant at the University of Pennsylvania.

She thought having her two dream jobs at the same time was remarkable, and now that the Phillies are in the World Series, she's beyond thrilled.

"It's been honestly the time of my life," Chow said.

Chow is a lifelong Phillies fan, now a ballgirl, who hasn't missed a game since the playoffs.

"It's incredible, honestly, it's an unreal experience a once in a lifetime opportunity that I'm thankful to have," Chow said.

Before hitting the ballpark, she's at her day job at Penn where she's a surgical physician assistant.

"I guess I like variety in my life and diversity," Chow said.

In the division of urology, she assists with robotic surgeries, working with patients who have prostate and kidney cancer.

"It's super fulfilling, it's so rewarding. I treat cancer patients on the daily," Chow said. "And at the Phillies games, it's also super rewarding in a different way."

The Phillies' ballgirls are ambassadors for the team both on and off the field. They're chosen for being educated, athletic and energetic women who serve as role models in professional sports.

"There's a lot of different responsibilities," Chow said.

This 24-year-old dynamo is also a captain of the Red Goes Green team, promoting recycling in the stadium. The Phillies were among the first in MLB to embrace green initiatives.

"Basically, around the ballpark, there are volunteers going around through the stadium collecting recyclables," Chow said.

At the stadium, Chow also sells 50-50 tickets for charity, all of which will be recognized before Game 5.

"I wouldn't miss it for the world," she said.

Winning or losing, she says the Phillies' camaraderie is always there, and not just at games but also with her patients.

"I love how the Phillies and sports bring people together," Chow said.

And like many of the other ballgirls, Chow also has a background playing baseball so being part of this World Series she says is magical.