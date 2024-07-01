Meet a South Jersey doctor who's getting more time with her family thanks to a new Alzheimer's drug

How an Alzheimer's drug is helping one family in South Jersey

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering approval for a second drug to treat Alzheimer's disease. A decision could come as early as Tuesday.

This class of drugs can slow the progression of the disease. For a former doctor in South Jersey with early-onset Alzheimer's disease, it's all about getting some extra time

Dr. Jonel Dershem, of Voorhees, New Jersey, loves baking with her son, but she knew something was wrong when she started getting confused in the kitchen.

"It got harder to be organized and kind of get meals together on time," Dershem said.

That was never a problem before for this OB-GYN who's delivered thousands of babies.

She thought maybe the cognitive issues were related to treatment for breast cancer, but testing confirmed early-stage Alzheimer's. The 57-year-old's first thought was her family.

She decided to take Leqembi, the first drug approved to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease.

Dr. David C. Weisman, with Abington Neurological Associates, has been researching and prescribing Leqembi and called it "a remarkable advance."

"The net effect is it removes this sticky protein called amyloid out of the brain, and that is associated with less decline," Weisman said.

Research shows the drug can slow cognitive decline by 27%, effectively delaying the disease by about five months.

But there can be side effects, including brain swelling or bleeding.

For Dershem, who's enjoying simple pleasures, the drug appears to be working.

"I feel like I'm almost completely the same as I was when I started, so to me that's progress, honestly, rather than a decline," Dershem said.

Now she's focused on family time and creating memories with her sons. She's been taking the drug for about a year and hopes it continues to work. She has big plans — one of her sons is getting married next year.

"I just want them to have memories of me doing things with them," she said, "so they can tell my grandkids."