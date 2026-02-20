Mayor Joi Washington blazing a trail in Media, Pennsylvania: "We can't succumb to negativity"

A Philadelphia native is making history in the suburbs. After serving four years on Borough Council, Joi Washington has become the first Black person and the first woman elected mayor of Media, Delaware County.

Washington was sworn in on Jan. 5 after being elected in November. On Feb. 11, she celebrated one of her first official events as mayor: a ribbon cutting at Jackson St. Steaks, a new cheesesteak restaurant in the borough.

She said she is now focused on the priorities that shaped her campaign, including pedestrian safety, housing affordability and preserving Media's close-knit character.

"Representation is so important at all levels of government, especially at the borough level," Washington said.

A Germantown native who moved to Media more than a decade ago, Washington said her journey to leadership wasn't easy.

"There are so many places still that do not want my participation because of my race and my gender," she said. "I still have to stand up for myself and believe that I can do hard things. I can do amazing things just like everyone else."

She credits Upper Darby Township's first Black mayor, Ed Brown, as a mentor who helped shape her vision of leadership.

"She's very smart," Brown said about Washington. "She's ambitious, and I think she has a lot of great ideas with Media, to move Media further."

Washington acknowledges that her presence in office carries significance beyond policy decisions.

"What I want young Black girls to see, what I want Black residents to see, is that we're still here," Washington said. "There are a lot of things that are stacked against us, but we can't succumb to negativity."

During Black History Month, Washington said her election represents both progress and possibility. She is not only honoring the leaders who paved the way, but she is also now part of that legacy.