Person with measles visited car dealership and Wawa in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania health officials say

A person with measles visited a car dealership and Wawa in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, multiple times while contagious, the health department said.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of Public Health, the infected individual visited a Nissan dealership in Royersford and a Wawa in Limerick from Feb. 16-19, 2026.

Because measles can stay in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves, the exposure periods listed below include when the person visited each location and two hours after:

Nissan 422 of Limerick, 55 Autopark Boulevard, Royersford, PA 19468

Monday, Feb. 16, from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 18, from 8:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Wawa, 579 N. Lewis Road, Limerick, PA 19468

Monday, Feb. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19, from 11:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

If you were exposed, you should monitor for symptoms for 21 days.

Measles, which is spread through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes, can cause fever, unexplained rash, cough, congestion or runny nose and red watery eyes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Feb. 19, five confirmed cases of measles have been reported in Pennsylvania in 2026. In 2025, the state reported a total of 16 cases. In 2024, the total number of measles cases for the year was only six.

Infants and children under 5 years old, pregnant women and people with weakened immune symptoms are most at risk for complications from measles. If you were born in 1957 or earlier, have had two doses of the MMR vaccine or the recommended dose based on age, or had lab testing confirming immunity to the disease, you're usually protected.

If you suspect you've developed measles symptoms, stay home and contact your doctor. Suspected measles patients are urged to contact their doctor, urgent care center or hospital before visiting, and shouldn't enter the building to avoid potentially exposing more people to measles.