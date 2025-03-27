Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Pennsylvania Starbucks

Bucks County, Pennsylvania, health officials have identified a measles case in a vaccinated adult who recently traveled to Texas. Now, the county health department is warning about a potential exposure at a Starbucks in Newtown.

In a news release, the Bucks County Health Department said Thursday it learned Wednesday night about an adult who tested positive for measles. The health department said the person had "relatively mild" symptoms.

The health department added that the adult who has the virus visited several locations in the area over the last week while they were potentially contagious.

According to the health department, one of the locations the person went to was the Starbucks location at 2896 S. Eagle Road in Newtown from 10:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 19.

Health officials are asking anyone who was at the Starbucks between those times to monitor for measles symptoms. They say to especially look out for a cough, runny nose or red eyes. Other symptoms include headache, sneezing and a red skin rash that begins on the face and neck. People who are infected with measles usually start experiencing symptoms within 10 to 14 days of exposure, the health department said.

The health department said it has contact-traced other places the adult with the virus is known to have visited. Anyone who was potentially exposed to the virus will be notified, according to the health department.

Bucks County Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker said in the news release that the best way to keep measles in check is to get vaccinated.

"Two doses of the vaccine will be 97% effective in preventing all illness," Damsker said. "However, even though a vaccinated person can still get measles, they are more likely to experience a mild illness and are thus less likely to spread it."