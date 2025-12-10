This Philadelphia restaurant was recognized by The New York Times for having one of the best dishes of 2025

A Philadelphia restaurant was recognized by The New York Times for having one of the dishes they had while traveling across the country in 2025.

According to the NYT, the Banh Chow Salad at South Philadelphia's Mawn, a beloved Cambodian American restaurant, was one of the newspaper's 23 best restaurant dishes they had across the United States in 2025. Mawn was the only restaurant in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania to make the list.

Mawn, which is located on South 9th Street, is run by James Beard Award-winning chef Phila Lorn and his wife, Rachel. The Banh Chow Salad is a personal dish for Lorn.

"Eaten as a salad instead of the hand-held taco style is also a personal style of eating just from growing up eating that way (it was the lazy way)," Lorn said in a statement. "The sauce is a family recipe and one of the first recipes written out by my mother for Mawn. But the most personal thing about this dish is how many chefs it took to perfect the crisp of the crepe and the pan flip…it took time to perfect and the team made it perfect."

The Banh Chow Salad at Mawn in South Philadelphia was recognized by The New York Times as one of the best dishes in the country in 2025. Alex Lau

Earlier this year, Mawn was named among the 50 best restaurants in America by the NYT, along with Lorn's James Beard Award honor.

Lorn was also named of the 10 "Best New Chefs" around the United States by Food and Wine.

In November, Philadelphia's food scene was honored as three restaurants received Michelin stars for the first time in the city's history.