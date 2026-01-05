Delaware State Police Cpl. Matthew Snook remembered as hero at funeral as hundreds pay respects in Newark

Hundreds of people gathered Monday for a final farewell to Delaware State Trooper Matthew "Ty" Snook after he was shot and killed inside a Wilmington DMV in December.

Family, friends and hundreds of officers from around the country gathered at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark to pay their respects.

Snook's wife, Lauren, spoke about the man outside the uniform.

"At home with me, he was a husband who loved deeply," Lauren Snook said. "A father who planned a future. A man who believed showing up was the greatest form of commitment."

The 34-year-old corporal was killed on Dec. 23 after investigators said a man walked up behind him and shot him.

Officers and family members described Snook, a University of Maryland alumnus, as an ideal trooper, a natural leader, and an enthusiastic trainer of the next generation of officers. But the one word many used was "hero."

"I love you, Ty," Josh Snook, Matthew's brother, said. "My hero. My idol. My best friend. and my brother."

"For us at Troop 6, Ty was our superhero, both figuratively and literally," Capt. Kerry Reinbold, the Delaware State Police troop commander, said.

Snook leaves behind a wife and 1-year-old daughter.

Lauren Snook said while the pain of this tragedy is still fresh, the outpouring of support has been overwhelming. She vowed to carry on her late-husband's legacy.

"I will make sure his name is always known, always spoken," she said. "There's my baby again, and always connected to the work of strengthening support, advocacy and resources for offices and their partners."

Matthew Snook will be buried during a private family service.